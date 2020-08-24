Young entrepreneur bags Oodua youth ambassador award

As part of ways to encourage youths in entrepreneur, the foremost Yoruba youth group, Oodua Youth Coalition(OYC), has presented an Oodua youth ambassador for peace award to Honourable Sunday Olajide for his giant strides in the business sector.

The group according to its National president, Oluyi Akintade Tayo, said the Efon-Alaye Ekiti born entrepreneur has demonstrated over the years his tenacity in giving back to the society especially the youths.

Oluyi while speaking during the presentation in Efon-Alaye Ekiti added that the group was encouraged by his selfless service and, ” humanitarian gesture at engaging the youth gainfully for productivity.”

He advised the youth in the country to take a clue from the awardee and think outside the box rather than waiting for the non-existent white-collar jobs.

OYC president urges government at all levels to provide an enabling environment for youths to thrive and display their talents towards contributing to the development of the country.

On his part, Olajide commended the group for honouring him with the award promising to continue his contributions in uplifting and supporting youths in the state and the country as a whole.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

1,126 Killed, 380 Abducted In 7 Northern States —Amnesty Int’l

The GLOBAL watchdog, Amnesty International, on Sunday, claimed at least 1,126 rural dwellers in seven northern states of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara, have lost their lives to rampaging insecurity in the zone since the beginning of the year. In a statement highlighting its recent findings, about 380 villagers were also reportedly abducted for ransom within the months under review, with victims’ relatives…

MONDAY LINES: El-Rufai Goes To Law School

I have this Igbo friend whom I call Omo Oduduwa. He speaks the Yoruba language with a competence that claps for whoever his teacher is – and he flaunts it. Every expression that shoots out of his trunk is rooted in wisdom. He once told me in Yoruba that his enemy was ill but he was the one taking medicine for the illness (ó re òtá mi sùgbón èmi ni mo nl’ògun). That statement I remembered when I read Professor Ishaq Akintola of…

Oodua youth ambassador award