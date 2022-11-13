Young CEO, Victor Aruwah in the spotlight

Victor Aruwah, an American business executive with Nigerian roots is making tremendous impact in the hospitality industry. With an envious and meritorious career spanning over thirteen years in the US military.

Aruwah is a young CEO on the rise, with his 32-room boutique hotel; Hotel Kurvilla in Nanstein, Germany, delivering complete hotel accommodation, quality food and beverages, providing adequate security to guests, and ensuring a quality experience for our guests.

Inspired by his desire to give people comfort and promote tourism. Aruwah has traveled to different cities around the world and known to always lookout for the best in terms of accommodation, food, and other traveling experience. “And I have been very lucky to enjoy some of the best hospitality across the world hence my desire to replicate the same experience and offer our customers a world-class hospitality experience while on the journal for work or leisure”

With nearly five years in managing his business, Mr Aruwah takes pride in the exceptional service delivery of Kurvilla hotel and describes his experience as wonderful and devoid of service failure or lowering of our standards.

On his leadership style, the extremely busy executive submitted that “Transparency and accessibility are the bedrock of my leadership. I also recognize that everyone working within our organization has leadership responsibility so my principal duty is that of an enabler who ensures everyone succeeds in their role so that the business can succeed in actualizing its objectives”

The army veteran always has his day planned out in other to accomplish every task scheduled for the day, but one routine is constant “the most dominant routine is meeting with my kitchen and room service staff, checking to ensure there are no customer requests that have not to be addressed, and making sure that bookings are well attended to”

Nigerian by birth, Victor Aruwah is a true Africa as he carries the banner of Africa with his expressed love and undying passion and devotion to Africa. Recently he was awarded the prestigious honor of The Civilian Service Achievement Medal for his outstanding contributions to the US Army Public Works Engineering Division in Germany.

