Young Accounting Scholar Champions Financial Literacy for SME Survival

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) drive Nigeria’s economy, accounting for the majority of businesses and jobs nationwide. Yet despite their importance, many of these enterprises close their doors within just a few years of operation. For one young accounting scholar, the solution lies not only in access to finance but in strengthening financial literacy at the grassroots level.

Ridwan Abiodun Shehu, a final-year accounting student at the University of Ilorin, has steadily emerged as a voice on SME resilience. At just 21, he combines academic study, professional training, and teaching experience to highlight how poor cash flow management and weak financial practices remain the silent killers of small businesses.

“Many owners confuse profit with cash or fail to separate personal and business expenses,” explains a colleague familiar with his work. “These small mistakes often determine whether an enterprise survives or shuts down.”

Ridwan Shehu’s message is simple: sustainability begins with discipline. He emphasizes that keeping daily records of income and expenses, preparing realistic budgets, and setting aside reserves for emergencies can prevent many of the failures that plague Nigerian SMEs. Far from being an advanced science, financial literacy in his view is an everyday skill that determines the stability of businesses.

His practical orientation comes from teaching. As a tutor preparing aspiring accountants for professional examinations, Shehu has guided students preparing for accounting and auditing exams, many of whom already work in SMEs. Those close to him note that his ability to translate technical concepts into practical lessons reflects a broader commitment to helping entrepreneurs strengthen their operations.

Colleagues also point to his professional grounding. A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), he already holds the Associate Accounting Technician designation and is currently pursuing full ACA status. His record of awards for excellence in commerce and economics during his secondary school years shows a consistency of focus that extends well beyond his current studies.

For Ridwan Shehu, financial literacy is more than an academic interest; it is a national necessity. Observers note that his advocacy comes at a time when SMEs in underserved communities face mounting pressures, from rising costs to limited access to formal credit. By equipping entrepreneurs with the knowledge to manage resources effectively, he argues, Nigeria can strengthen the foundation of its economy.

Technology, he adds, is part of the solution but not the full answer. While mobile apps and affordable accounting software offer useful tools, they require basic financial knowledge to be applied effectively. Without literacy, even the best systems remain underused.

As policymakers continue to seek strategies to support SMEs, voices like Shehu’s are bringing attention back to the fundamentals. His work underscores that no amount of external financing will sustain a business that lacks the internal discipline to manage cash flow, track expenses, and plan ahead.

For now, the young scholar’s journey serves as a reminder that the future of Nigeria’s SMEs may rest in the hands of those who view financial literacy not as an option but as the foundation of enterprise survival.