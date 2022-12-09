YOUMBAS marks 48th anniversary, urges Nigerians to embrace peaceful elections

THE Board of Trustees of the Young Muslim Brothers and Sisters of Nigeria (YOUMBAS), on Saturday, in Ibadan, Oyo State, rose from a meeting with key stakeholders with advice for Nigerians to embrace peace before, during and after the 2023 general election.

In a communique after the meeting, which was part of activities to mark the 48th anniversary of YOUMBAS, the organisation commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at stabilising the country.

In the communique, signed by the National President, Alhaji Abdulfatah Oloyede; Board of Trustees Vice Chairman (Osun State), Alhaji Abdrrasheed Agboola; National Key Stakeholders Leader, Alhaji Tajudeen Layonu; and the National Amirah, Alhaja Silifat Akintayo, YOUMBAS appealed to those contesting for political offices to purify their minds and not see politics as a means to amass wealth at the expense of Nigerians.

The organisation appealed to all Muslims to participate in the forthcoming general election to ensure good leadership in the country and do away with political apathy “because doing so is like causing problem for the future generations due to the emergence of bad governance.”

It urged the politicians to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and accept those that emerge winners in the elections as having been ordained by Allah and then join them in task of taking Nigeria out of doldrums.

The organisation implored government at all levels to create job opportunities for youths so as to reduce unemployment and the concomitant high crime rate in the country.

YOUMBAS advised the Federal Government to find a solution to the soaring prices of petroleum products “which is making life unbearable for the poor masses”.

It underlined the need for governments to always scrutinise their policies and programmes before execution to avoid inflicting pains on the citizens whose votes brought them into power.

The organisation commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at steering the affairs of the country but appealed to him to take measures to reverse the present economic downturn and restore stability in the system.

YOUMBAS then prayed for the peace and unity of the country and the success of the 2023 elections