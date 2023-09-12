Some Nigerians on social media have started to react to the recent post of popular Nigerian music artiste and politician, Bankole Wellington, known professionally as Banky W, following the reports that the Tribunal court has ordered a rerun of the Eti-Osa federal House of Representatives election.

Tribune online reports that Mr Thaddeus Attah of the Labour Party was declared the winner of the February 25 election, after polling a total of 24,075 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party’s Banky W came second with 18,666 votes, and Babajide Obanikoro of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came third with 16,901 votes.

However, in a new turn of events, the Lagos State National and State House of Assembly Election Petition tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State, has reportedly declared the election inconclusive and ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in the 32 polling units of Eti-Osa within 90 days, as well as withdraw the return certificate issued to Attah.

Announcing the court verdict on the election via his official Instagram page, Obanikoro of the APC wrote, “The Feb 25 election has just been rightly declared inconclusive and supplementary elections have been ordered by the court. INEC has been ordered to withdraw the return certificate and conduct elections in areas where it didn’t hold on Election Day.”

Apparently reacting to the development on X (formerly Twitter), Banky W expressed optimism of emerging as the winner at the election rerun.

He tweeted, “It is possible. Still.”

Netizens have flooded the post’s comment section to share their opinions about Banky W’s reaction to the rerun.

Commenting on Banky W’s post, @MisterJonnah wrote, “You will still lose.”

Another X user @BilkisAlao tweeted, “This one looks impossible ẹgbọn 😀.”

“Love the spirit but @_JtAtta will knock you again, just like Usysk did to Jay. Sometimes taking the honor road is more honorable. @Obadeyemi12 opined.

“I think you should consider a dialogue with Obanikoro to step down, if that happens… Winning will be solid. If he doesn’t agree, make more noise with Just your face and PDP logo only… You and your team need to break the herdsman voting pattern with serious awareness.❤️” @omotoyosi_f tweeted.





@moonluv84 wrote, “LP guy Attah won that election to your surprise and with this move, you’re only opening doors for Obanikoro, your neighbor, to take over.”

