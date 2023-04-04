‘Suyi Ayodele | Benin City

The Benin cultural and tradition background is building up from the ancient belief of the people — ‘Oba no dey go transfer’, cliché — of past Obas’ lifestyle where the Benin monarchy use to be centuries ago.

In these modern times, leadership roles require networking and reaching out by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, who has built a reputation for the kingdom, giving his educational background, influence in international politics during his diplomatic sojourn.

Admirably, Oba Ewuare II, is now using his diplomatic experience to attract good fortunes to Edo State. His movement to Abuja, Nigeria Federal Capital Territory (FCT)), has started yielding active results.

When he returned from Abuja after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Oba Ewuare II hinted that the people will soon be seeing the outcome of his peregrinations to justify what people perceive as his constant travels.

The traditional ruler said this when he made a surprise appearance at Ugha-Erhoba sacred ground in his palace, where he paid tribute to his ancestors for a successful travel and offered prayers to God and his forebears.

In his recent remarks when he received Ambassador Eustaquito Quibato, the outgoing Ambassador of Republic of Angola to Nigeria, Benin and Niger, Oba Ewuare II said, “I have never gone to Abuja on vacation. During my visit to Abuja, it is all work, work and work.”

