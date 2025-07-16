You’ll Never Walk Alone: What Liverpool FC teaches us about culture and leadership

By: Petra Akinti Onyegbule

In the world of football, few lines stir emotion like this one:

“You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

But at Liverpool Football Club, it isn’t just a chant from the stands. It’s a culture. A promise. A way of being.

It’s also one of the clearest illustrations of what leaders and organisations can learn about building truly human, resilient, and values-driven cultures.

I’ve been thinking about that line for years—ever since someone I barely knew called me late one evening, devastated by the loss of his father. Grief-stricken and unsure how to navigate the days ahead, he reached out to talk. I didn’t have answers, but I shared what I had been reflecting on:

“You’ll never walk alone.”

It wasn’t about football. It was about the way we are meant to live—connected, supported, seen.

In a world that prizes independence and performance, it’s easy to forget that people are built for community. We weren’t designed to carry the weight of life alone—and that includes the workplace. That includes leadership.

When Culture Speaks Louder Than Strategy

Liverpool FC lives out that ethos of togetherness. And they’ve done so in profound moments of joy—and of sorrow.

In 2022, when Cristiano Ronaldo tragically lost his newborn son and couldn’t feature in a match against Liverpool, the Anfield crowd did something unforgettable.

At the 7th minute of play—honouring Ronaldo’s jersey number—the stadium stood, paused, and sang:

“Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart…”

It was a moment of pure humanity, transcending competition, tribalism, and rivalry.

More recently, Liverpool itself was plunged into grief. Diogo Jota and his brother André lost their lives in a tragic car accident in Spain.

The club’s response wasn’t just formal—it was deeply human. Players wore black armbands. The club issued heartfelt messages. Fans across the world rallied in tribute. But more importantly, the institution stood still—to feel, to honour, and to support.

This is what culture looks like when it’s not just what you say—it’s what you do.

5 Leadership Lessons from Liverpool FC’s Culture

Organisations today are under pressure—financial, operational, and reputational. In the quest for performance, many forget that culture is not a luxury—it’s a strategy. And Liverpool offers some timeless lessons:

1. Culture Must Be Lived, Not Laminated

Every company has a list of values on their website. But real culture is what people experience when no one’s watching. When grief comes. When someone’s world collapses. When there’s no ROI in being kind.

Leadership Insight: If your values don’t guide behaviour in crisis, they aren’t culture—they’re wallpaper.

2. Empathy Is Operational, Not Optional

Empathy isn’t soft. It’s strategic. People work harder, stay longer, and care deeper when they feel safe. Liverpool’s response to Jota’s death wasn’t a comms strategy—it was instinct. Why? Because when empathy is embedded, it becomes reflex.

Leadership Insight: Empathy builds trust. Trust builds teams. Teams build success.

3. Belonging Is Better Than Branding

Liverpool fans don’t just support the club—they belong to it. It’s identity, not affiliation. That sense of community is why supporters show up—rain or shine, win or lose.

Leadership Insight: Your most valuable people are those who feel seen, heard, and valued—not just paid.

4. Rituals Anchor Culture

Liverpool reinforces identity with rituals: singing the anthem, moments of silence, symbolic gestures. These aren’t just traditions—they’re tools that keep culture alive.

Leadership Insight: What you repeat becomes who you are. Use rituals to reinforce what matters.

5. Accountability to Humanity Trumps Optics

In the 7th minute of that Ronaldo match, Liverpool paused—not for press, not for PR, but for people. For decency. For humanity. That’s culture. That’s leadership.

Leadership Insight: Do what’s right—even when there’s no one clapping.

Final Thought: The True Role of a Leader

Leadership is not just about vision or results. It’s about how people feel when they walk through your door—and when life knocks them down.

In times of crisis, the question is not “What do we do?” but rather, “Who are we?

If we’ve built the right culture—if we’ve created space for belonging, empathy, and connection—then the answer will always be the same:

“You’ll never walk alone.”

May we all be the kind of leaders who ensure that no one under our watch ever has to.

•Petra Akinti Onyegbule, Leadership and Strategic Communications Consultant