You would have lost 2024 US election without me — Musk blasts Trump

The public spat between Tesla owner, Elon Musk and United States President, Donald Trump over the controversial “Big Beautiful Bill” escalated on Thursday, with the tech billionaire accusing the president of ingratitude and claiming credit for Trump’s 2024 election victory.

Responding to Trump’s criticism in a post on X, Musk wrote, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude.”

Trump had earlier expressed disappointment in Musk during a press briefing at the Oval Office, accusing the Tesla founder of flip-flopping on the bill. The president said Musk had been aware of the bill’s details and only turned against it after proposed electric vehicle (EV) incentives were removed.

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here, better than you people. He knew everything about it. He had no problem with it,” Trump said.

“All of a sudden, he had a problem. And he only developed the problem when he found out that we’re going to have to cut the EV mandate.”

Musk swiftly refuted the president’s version of events, insisting the bill had never been shared with him and that it was rushed through Congress with minimal scrutiny.

“This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!” he posted.

In recent days, Musk has intensified his criticism of Trump’s administration and the Republican Party over the legislation, which he mockingly dubbed the “Big Ugly Bill,” while calling for a more streamlined alternative he termed the “Slim Beautiful Bill.”

Earlier on Thursday, Musk resurfaced Trump’s past social media posts that appear to echo his own current objections, suggesting inconsistency in the president’s stance.

According to Fox News, House Speaker Mike Johnson also weighed in, expressing surprise at Musk’s resistance to the bill. Johnson, who described Musk as a “friend,” said they had a “great conversation” earlier in the week, but told reporters the billionaire was “flat wrong” in his assessment.

Despite the backlash, Musk has garnered support from some Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul, also of Kentucky, and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana echoed Musk’s concerns, warning that Americans are “quickly becoming debt slaves.”

With the bill having passed the House, it now awaits Senate approval ahead of Trump’s July 4 deadline.

