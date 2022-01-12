You will get N50 million if you win AFCON, Air Peace boss tells Super Eagles

Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, has promised to give the Super Eagles N50 million if they win the African Cup of Nations, which kicked off on January 9.

Onyema, who made the pledge in Garoua, Cameroon, while speaking to the Super Eagles during halftime in their opening game against Egypt, stressed that the players carry the hopes and aspirations of over 200 million people and 350 ethnicities on their young shoulders.

He urged them to give their best and win the trophy. He also promised to give N10 million for the goal scored in the Eagles’ opening match against Egypt.

Onyema used the opportunity to harp on the uniting powers of football as whenever the Eagles are playing, Nigerians jettison their ethnic and religious sentiments and forge a united font in support of the team.

