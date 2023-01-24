Attempted Assassination: You talk too much, Apostle Suleman replies Regha

Founder and president of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has described social media commentator, Daniel Regha, following refusal to make public names of those behind his assassination attempt.

TRIBUNE ONLINE in October 2022, reported how gunmen attacked the cleric around the Auchi area of Edo, South-south Nigeria, while Mr Suleman was heading to an unidentified location, hours after returning from a trip to Tanzania.

Suleman, in a video clip posted on his verified Twitter handle, said seven people, including three police officers, were killed in the attack.

Regha, who feels concerned about the identities of those behind the attack, queried the cleric on being quite about publicising their names.

Suleman, while sharing screenshot of Regha’s enquiry, wrote; “Awon general public. What can you do if you know them? I have given detailed info to the police.. I am responding to you cos of the lives that were lost whom I vow to fight for. So ask the police why they are silent. You talk too much. No shades..”

Awon general public.

What can you do if you know them?..I have given detailed info to the police..I am responding to you cos of the lives that were lost whom I vow to fight https://t.co/iQxrPouCq6 ask the police why they are silent.

You talk too https://t.co/EuzOKQAA0R shades.. pic.twitter.com/qJn7tcn7F0 — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has finally spoken out about her relationship with the founder of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

According to her, she had received a phone call from Apostle Suleman asking her to be his friend.

After four months of communication, he (Apostle Suleman) allegedly sent her 500,000 to indicate that he was serious about their relationship.