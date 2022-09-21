You stood by me like the Rock of Gibraltar, Tinubu says as he celebrates wife, Oluremi, at 62

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 general election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has celebrated the birthday of his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the occasion of her 62nd birthday.

The former Lagos State governor took to Facebook on Wednesday to pour encomiums on his lawmaker wife, saying not even the intensity of politics could make him forget her special day.

Recounting the memories of how the senator representing the Lagos central senatorial district at the National Assembly had stood by him, Tinubu said her support can be likened to that of the Rock of Gibraltar.

While praising her for being a good mother to their children, he opined that her kindness to humanity in general is legendary.

He also prayed that God in His infinite mercy would continue to bless his wife and grant her more years in good health.

In a note he posted on Facebook, he wrote:

“Birthdays are for celebration especially so for someone. To my dearest Remi at 62 who has been the love of my life. At this time of the year, nothing else matters. Not even the demands of politics can suppress the rush of emotions I feel every time it’s your birthday.

“Dearest Oluremi, my Senator! I love and appreciate you each passing day. Recalling how we started fills me with gratitude: how you have stood by me, unconditionally, like the Rock of Gibraltar.

“Even when I had to be away owing to exigencies, you efficiently managed the homefront, nurturing the children with love and affection. Your love has always kept me going.

“Thank you for being a good mother. Our children and I thank you for your immense love. Your kindness to others and to humanity is legendary.

“My prayer for you on this day is that God Almighty continues to prosper and shower you with His infinite mercies and blessings. May He grant you many more years in good health. Happy birthday, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Happy 62nd birthday to my wife, my love!👻”

Senator Oluremi Tinubu who is a member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was born on September 21, 1960. Apart from being a politician, she is also an ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, with her ordination taking place in 2018.