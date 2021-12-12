‘You represent the shining light of our politics,’ APC governors tell Uzodinma

The forum of governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, described his counterpart in Imo State as a shining light in APC.

Governor Bagudu commended the leadership, vision and commitment of Imo State governor to a united prosperous Nigeria.

The chairman of the PGF further noted that the Imo State governor has remained faithful to the development initiatives being implemented by the APC-led government.

The statement read in part: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) join HE Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State to celebrate his 63rd birthday. Along with the people of Imo State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC. We also acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Imo State as well as at the national level. As Governor of Imo State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics.

“As we rejoice with, HE Hope Uzodinma, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“Once again, congratulations and Happy Birthday to HE Hope Uzodinma!”

