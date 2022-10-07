You remain Nigeria’s best president, Bauchi gov tells Jonathan

Former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has been described as Nigeria’s best president by the Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Bala Mohammed.

The assertion was made by the Governor who emphasized that “You remain the best thing to have happened to this country called Nigeria. Your selfless service and sacrifice has made Nigeria greater than how you met it”.

The Governor was speaking at the Ramat House, Bauchi on Friday when the former President paid him a condolence visit over the death of his elder brother, late Abubakar Bappa Mohammed.

According to the Governor, “Many are now struggling to become the next President of Nigeria but no one can match your qualities. You are outstanding, you gave the best to the country which will be difficult to equal by anyone”.

Mohammed said that, “You are part and parcel of us in Bauchi, but your position and achievements are beyond me, Bauchi State or anybody. As somebody has said, you have carved a niche for yourself as a humane and simple leader, a leader who lives very well, who peacefully with people. For someone like me, I always look to cherish our relationship where I came to national limelight and prominence through your benevolence and act of Allah”.

He added that, “We hardly had anything in common even at party level but because of nationality and patriotism placed in in your heart and the need to create unity you made me come to national relevance and limelight. So, Your Excellency, even my late brother recognized your benevolent posture”.

“with humility, through your office, we built over 10,000 millionaires in Nigeria, through your benevolent we have helped so many people, there are so many people who rose during your tenure. This is the extension of the goodwill you have created across the board. You gave me trust and I will always remember that you did that without my input, without anyone talking to you on my behalf”, he added.

He further stressed that, “Your sense of mentoring need to be emulated, your capacity for leadership recruitment has not been surpassed. It is not because I want to boost your ego, but, we have to say it for many people to copy” .

Bala Mohammed declared that, “So many people are striving to be President, you are the best President Nigeria has ever had. The tall, the short, the young and the old, everybody from across the country have remained part of your family which is a manifestation of the kind of good leadership qualities that you have”.

According to him, “One of my elder brothers will always tell me to copy you, but I am struggling to copy you, to be like you, you are patience, intelligent and focused. Let no one misunderstand your gentility because you can take decisive decisions when the need arises and they will be taken by surprise.

The Governor concluded saying that, “You can still do so much for Nigeria by your status of statesmanship we believe that our Presidential candidate and all other presidential candidates will gain from your wealth of experience because everywhere in Africa and indeed across the world, you have been called for one assignment or the other. We are proud of that. May Allah further elevate you and one day, bring you back as the President of Nigeria”.

Earlier while condoling the Governor and his entire family over the death, Goodluck Jonathan said that, “It is a solemn assembly to pay a condolence but one would have loved to visit here to commission project. We are mortals and must die one day. I am here to condole a younger brother who lost his elder brother”.

“Nobody knows date of death unlike when a woman is pregnant and the expectant parents will guess date of delivery. He has come and Allah has called him back, there is nothing we can do about that only to pray for fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss”, he said.

The former President added that, “The world is just a stage where we all came to play different parts. One thing though is that people leave when the ovation is loudest leaving behind things that will make people to remember them. Our late brother had played his part, he gone but left behind good things to remember him for”.





According to him, “We have come to empathize with the family and entire people of Bauchi State because I am part and parcel of Bauchi State”.

The former President paid similar condolence on the Emir of Bauchi, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu in his Palace.

