Bullying has been a serious issue from time immemorial but unfortunately, it persists vehemently. In case you usually consider it as no big deal, I’m here to break the news to you: it can damage you for the rest of your life if you fail to act fast.

Many studies have proven that bullying can lead to anxiety and depression. Not only these, but you can also begin to nurse suicidal thoughts or behave weirdly. Bullying can destroy one’s life journey.

Here are reasons you should act fast:

1. It can cause stress disorder

If you decide not to speak up or seek help, you are probably going to end up experiencing stress disorder. It would make you re-imagining every moment you’re being bullied. Stress disorder can make you start displaying a negative mood; trying to dissociate yourself from people or feeling lonely in the midst of people and make you feel unwanted.

2. The use of drugs

Bullying will lead you to abuse drugs. People use drugs to suppress what they’re going through. Using drugs will never make you feel better than addressing it – getting support from people who truly understand your pain. The body can as well suffer from multiple use of drugs.

3. Low self-esteem

Being constantly bullied can lead to low self-esteem. A disturbed mind will continue to have self-doubt and would be very fearful whenever there is a challenge. You don’t want to be in this kind of situation; but if you fail to refrain from your bully, this might just be the case for you.

4. You will never trust others

Going through mental distress all the time can make you never trust anyone. It is just like thinking every other person is an abuser. However, you can’t navigate through life without trusting certain people. That’s why you have to reveal your pain on time.

5. It can lead to depression

Someone who is constantly bullied cannot be happy. Prolonged depression can lead to mental health issues and can cause a lifetime problem. Nothing interests a depressed mind; activities you enjoy, your exciting behaviour towards others would stop because of what you’re experiencing.

6. You’d become violent

One of the ways a bullied would always love to retaliate to an action is through violence which would not help in any way. Violence would only add to what you’re going through and be a source of destruction to your life because no-one loves to associate with an aggressive person.

No matter how many times you’ve been bullied, I’ve some essential tips to help you out:

1. Admit you’ve been bullied

Don’t find your story embarrassing to tell. Admit you’ve been bullied without any guilt. Don’t think of who would blame you for uncovering the truth, be concerned about your well-being.

2. Speak to a therapist

Talking to a therapist is a process of complete healing. He or she would help you come out of every negativity you’re going through. This is the person that would figure out the right way to address your pain and that’s exactly what you need to heal.

3. Be patient with yourself

The effect of bullying can be very daunting; you still have to be patient in the process of healing — don’t be hard on yourself. Be happy, celebrate yourself and learn from your experience.