You must pay me N2.5m before I show up — Wanted Speed Darlington tells NAPTIP

Controversial Nigerian artiste, Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, has told the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) that he will not honour its invitation unless he is paid N2.5 million.

He made the demand in a video posted online in response to being declared wanted by the agency.

“This video is for NAPTIP. Make una pay attention. All these wanted posters you blast me everywhere, you all need to take that shit down. I’m not coming. I have not committed any crime. All I did was speak. Irresponsible talk is not a crime,” he said.

“Where is your evidence? Who is your complainant? You want to use me to collect social media clout?

“I was born here too, I know the psychological mind game you want to use my name play. N2.5 million is what I charge for appearance. Una go pay me N2.5 million plus tickets for me and my PA to come because I call that appearance.

“I know you guys have no evidence. All I did was trying to trend. So me coming there is a waste of my time.”

Tribune Online reports that NAPTIP had on Friday declared the artist wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

The agency, in a public statement, urged anyone with credible information on his whereabouts to contact them via phone or email.

It stated, “Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, is wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking. Anyone with credible information on his whereabouts is urged to contact NAPTIP immediately. 07030000203 & 627. info@naptip.gov.ng.”

The move by NAPTIP followed Speed Darlington’s failure to respond to a formal invitation extended to him four weeks ago, after a video from an Instagram live session surfaced showing him allegedly confessing to having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, whom he claimed he paid ₦2,000.

The agency said the viral video raised grave concerns under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (TIPPEA) 2015, as well as the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

