You made my mandate possible in 2023, Tinubu tells Rivers voters

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday thanked the people of Rivers for ensuring his victory in the 2023 general elections.

Addressing the gathering of top chieftains of the All Progressives Congress and ordinary party faithful at the rally held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, Tinubu said he came to thank the electorate in the South-South state for contributing to his victory in the last general elections and to seek their support for a fresh mandate.

He said: “I thank you on behalf of the All Progressives Congress, our party. Your response to our call has been great. But thank you for the last election, 2022-2023.

“I looked very helpless. But you stood out to support me and gave me the mandate. The mandate that I used to govern till today; you are a positive contributor.

“I must thank you for going out there to vote and vote massively for APC. Today again, I return here to say thank you. And seek your support for the second term.

“I’m seeking that support because you believe in me. You believe that I care for you. Particularly all of you, the young youth.

“Your education, your welfare, your skill is extremely important to me, to Nigeria. I assure you this, we have started the golden age. The prosperity is here.”

President Tinubu, who detailed his achievements in the last three years, appealed to the people to retain trust and confidence in his capacity to promote economic growth and development by casting their ballots for him.

“This election is about you. It’s not about me. Your future depends on this election.

“It is left to you. To use the weapon you have, and that weapon is the PVC. If you have not collected yours, please go ahead and collect it. I beg you. Your PVC is the weapon you have against poverty, to elect progressive development for our economy.

“That is what I’m pursuing. The people who governed before. They left unpaid pensions and gratuities, in billions and trillions of Naira. That is being cleared. So that every family is included.

“We are sharing prosperity already. A retired engineer is receiving their gratuity right now. A retired welder is receiving the pension right now.

“A retired teacher is receiving their pension right now. Thank you. For bearing with me.”

Tinubu, who equally commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for being a reliable partner in the realization of his blueprint of infrastructural development, also commended the Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, for managing with maturity his strained relationship with his political benefactor, Nyesom Wike.

“Sim Fubara, Your Excellency, the host governor of the day.

“I want to thank you specifically. For maturity, understanding, and respect for the wisdom of elders. When we intervened, you respected our position.

“You maintained peace. You are a committed democrat. Fubara, you will not regret what you have done.

As long as all of us are alive. “

President Tinubu taunted former Vice-President and Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar, whom he said has no record of achievements to showcase during his stewardship as Vice-President for 8 years under the Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, also expressed gratitude to the citizens of Rivers State for adding value to the success of the APC in the last general elections and appealed to them to sustain their support for Tinubu and the APC.

He said: “We have earned the trust of citizens. Without trust, even the President’s handshake becomes an empty ceremony. Today, we have walked the show and we are warm to you. Good people of Rivers State, you chose to stand by us when the easier choice was to stand elsewhere. We ask you to make that choice again. We ask you to renew your mandate again, His Excellency President Tinubu. I have a genuine and my humble faith. We have traveled too far to abandon the Rivers people. We have worked too hard to surrender again.”

National Chairman of the APC. Professor Nentawe Yilwatda said the Tinubu- Shettima ticket remains the most formidable in the forthcoming general elections.

“The most formidable presidential ticket we have ever produced in Nigeria is the Tinubu-Shettima ticket. We have a candidate in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is fearless, courageous, and determined to confront the challenges of our country. He has demonstrated the capacity to take difficult decisions in the national interest, and he has remained resolute in pursuing the transformation of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu has confronted enormous challenges since assuming office, and rather than surrendering to them, he has taken decisive steps to address the structural problems that have constrained our national development for decades.

“He inherited a country facing serious fiscal and economic difficulties, including unsustainable fuel subsidy expenditure, revenue constraints and mounting obligations. His administration has demonstrated the political will to confront these challenges through difficult but necessary reforms.”

Former Zamfara State Governor and Director-General of the APC-PCC, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, declared that the party stakeholders in the state must work together, particularly the Rainbow Coalition under the control of the FCT Minister, to deliver “at least nothing less than 2.3 million votes” for Tinubu.

In same vein, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, told President Bola Tinubu that Rivers State had already decided to support his re-election bid in the January 2027 presidential election.

The minister said no Nigerian president since the return to democracy in 1999 had identified with the people of Rivers State as much as Tinubu, citing federal appointments and projects in the state.

“Since the inception of democracy in 1999, Rivers people have never had it this way. We have no less than 47 political appointments from Mr President.

“So, who is our brother? Our brother is Bola Ahmed Tinubu because he has identified with the people of Rivers State,” he said.

Wike said the turnout at the rally reflected the state’s support for Tinubu, insisting that those present were residents of Rivers and had not been mobilised from other states.

“Your Excellency, this is Rivers State’s rally. We did not mobilise anybody from any other state. You can see with your eyes that the people of Rivers State have already concluded and agreed that on January 16, they will vote for you,” he said.