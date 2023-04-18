Nigerian singer Goya Menor and his colleague, Portable, have made headlines once again following their industrial beef.

The artistes’ conflict started after Goya Menor won the 15th headies award under the category, “Best Street Hop Artiste” ahead of his colleagues that, include Portable, Naira Marley, Bella Shmurda, Mohbad and Rexxie “KPK” featuring Mohbad.

As a result of this, the singers engaged in exchanges of words and posted on their official social media pages.

Reviving the dispute, Goya Menor said in a recent interview that Portable is nothing in comparison to himself. Further, he referred to himself as an elephant and the hit producer of “Am not a prisoner” as a dog.

When Portable saw this, he turned to his page and dragged Goya Menor. Portable asserts that he will always be a superior singer over the man who sang ‘Ameno’ crooner.

Goya Menor immediately took to the internet to declare that Portable had not taken his lessons to heart and claimed that his supporters had advised him to keep quiet.