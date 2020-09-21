You have no directive to set up disciplinary committee against us, Ojudu, Tinubu’s in-law, 9 others tell Ekiti APC

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Honourable Oyetunde Ojo, an inlaw to APC National Leader, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu and a former governorship aspirant of the party, Dr Wole Oluyede and eight others have said there was no directive from the National Caretaker Committee to the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to set up a disciplinary committee against them.

The party leaders who had been critical of the composition of the party executives in the state noted that the decision of the Ekiti state APC to commence disciplinary measures against them and a subsequent invitation is a clear violation of their fundamental human rights to seek redress in court when aggrieved with any process.

Others are, Engr Ayo Ajibade, Hon Femi Adeleye, Bunmi Ogunleye, Akin Akomolafe, Bamigboye Adegoroye, Olusoga Owoeye, Dele Afolabi, Toyin Oluwasola, and Ben Oguntuase.

Aside from filling a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the constitution of the Paul Omotosho-led State Working Committee, the affected members had under the auspices of APC Stakeholders Forum criticized the administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi in the state of non-performance and victimisation of party leaders.

The party had last week, citing directives from national headquarters set up an 8-man disciplinary committee against the party leaders over their failure to withdraw the suit instituted at the Federal High Court against the State Working Committee, describing their actions as anti-party activities and a clear violation of the directives of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

But in a letter addressed to the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Mr Patrick Ajigbolamu by their counsel, Chief Ademuyiwa Adeniyi and dated September 16th 2020, the aggrieved leaders explained that they would not be attending the committee’s invitation, “as it is sub-judice in law with consequences.”

He explained that the aggrieved leaders would not be getting fair hearing considering comments from members of the committee and leaders of the party, alleging there is a predetermined agenda to expunge them from the party.

ALSO READ: Large turnout as students resume in Lagos

According to them, “That the information at the disposal of our Clients is contrary to your claim that the National Caretaker Committee of the APC directed the Ekiti State Chapter to set up Disciplinary Committee to try members that are exercising their fundamental human rights as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Constitution of their Party.

“Sir, looking at the composition of your Committee, especially the position of one of your members, the Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Sam Oluwalana who has already written the report of your committee while addressing the Press on Tuesday, the 15th of September, 2020. He went to the extent of calling our Clients recalcitrant. You will agree with us that we cannot guarantee the impartiality of your Committee.

“Still on the issue of independence and impartiality of your Committee, our Clients have raised serious objection to the venue of your meeting. The information at their disposal suggests that the Hotel (property) is owned by the person that constituted the committee, the immediate past Political Adviser to Ekiti State Governor, Barrister Paul Omotosho, who was a party to their case at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

“That the composition of your Committee is against the principles of Nemo Judex in causa Sual. That is, no one is a judge in his own cause. This is one of the cardinal rules of Natural Justice that no person can judge a case in which they have an interest. Mr Paul Omotosho that constituted your Committee and to whom all your findings shall be reported to be a party to Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/446/2020 at the Federal High Court, Abuja and your Committee are established mainly because of this pending case. You will agree with us that your employer/the initiator of your Committee can not judge a case in which he is a party. “Nemo judex in Parte Sua”

Adeniyi said that the leaders have explored all internal mechanism within the party in resolving issues before going to court, adding they are determined for the progress and unity of the APC and ready for genuine reconciliation towards putting an end to the crisis in the party.

