You have made our nation proud, Governor Bello hails sensational Tobi Amusan

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has congratulated Tobi Amusan for winning the women’s 100m hurdle gold for Nigeria at the World Athletics Championship 2022 and also setting a new world record in the category, noting that she has made the nation proud.

The governor, in a press statement signed on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Muhammed Onogwu, added that the track superstar, through her excellent display, had united the nation, bringing joy and excitement, while our national anthem was brought to the limelight on an international podium.

He noted that Amusan’s triumph would be an unforgettable memory and her tears of joy, represented hope, belief, and faith in oneself and one’s nation despite facing daunting challenges both individually and as a nation.

The Governor called for the need to further encourage the nation’s sporting heroes, across all levels, who not only adorn our colours at every competitive stage but also go through several hurdles, rigorous training and challenges to ensure that the nation’s flag is raised in pride and honour.

He expressed that Tobi Amusan stands tall as a motivation to many young Nigerians to believe in themselves, pursue their God-given purpose, work hard, render good service to their nation and have their names written in gold.

