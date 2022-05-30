You have made history, Akinfenwa tells Men Christian League

The Most Reverend Dr J.O. Akinfenwa, the bishop of Ibadan Anglican diocese, has described the members of the Men Christian League (MCL), All Souls’ Church, Bodija, Ibadan, as true evangelists who have made history through the remodelling of the Church altar.

Most Reverend Akinfenwa said this at the commissioning of the marble altars, lecterns, pulpits, and also the unveiling of the plaque to commemorate the golden jubilee at the All Souls’ Church, Bodija, Ibadan.

In addition to celebrating the 50th anniversary, the MCL of all Souls’ Church also commissioned a borehole at ‘He Careth orphanage’ at Akobo, Ibadan.

The president of the league, Chief Emeka Okoli, at the commissioning of the project, said this was done to fulfil one of its missions, which is reaching out to the underprivileged.

The bishop commended and prayed for the leadership and members of the society, saying what has been done will go a long way to increase the faith of worshippers and believe in God, just as he added that the good that has been done is a lesson to others and the members as well. He added that those who give to the Lord will never lack.

The president of MCL, in response, thanked the bishop for making out time for the dedication, just as he commended the Vicar, assistant priests and the Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye Oyinyosaiye Oyin III, for their presence.





He also commended the participants of the programmes and members of MCL for their contributions and collective interests.

He reiterated that MCL is not a social society, but a Christian society and anything not-Christian that happens in the society is against the norm.

Bishop Akinfenwa also admonished the members of MCL that they should examine themselves and make sure the lives they live are by the teachings of the life of Christ.

At the thanksgiving service, there was also induction of new members and presentation of awards for the meritorious service to founding members and past presidents of the society.

Speaking with the president on what’s next for the society, he said the society will continue to do what its’ mission is, which is helping the underprivileged.

MCL, which started its anniversary, on Sunday with praise Sunday; Tuesday, May 24, with bible study; Wednesday with a prayer meeting, and also on Thursday, with a symposium titled ‘Entrepreneurship; the Christian Way’, whose aim was to enlighten the youths on doing business in the way of the Lord.

It ended with a thanksgiving service and a book launch the reception titled ‘MCL at 50’ the reception, on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The Men Christian League is a society in All Souls’ Church that was founded in May 1972, with the mission to evangelise, spread the gospel and help the underprivileged.

Present at the Thanksgiving service was: The most Reverend Professor Latunji Lasebikan, Right Reverend Olufemi Obijole, and Arc Gbenga Babington, among others.