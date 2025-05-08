You failed your constituency, Zamfara APC chieftain tells Mattawalle

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commandant of the Zamfara State Anti-Thuggery Agency, Bello Soja Bakyasuwa, has criticised the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, accusing him of failing his constituency and neglecting security challenges in Zamfara and the North-West region.

In a statement issued in Gusau, the state capital, Bakyasuwa lamented the deteriorating security situation in Zamfara.

The retired military officer and former Director of Security Matters in the Zamfara State Government described Matawalle’s ministerial position as ineffective in addressing the concerns of Zamfara residents and the wider Northern region.

The statement reads in part:

“As I always say, as indigene of Zamfara, I will not keep quiet while our communities are suffering from daily bandits attacks and kidnapping as well as suffering from heavy levies from bandits.

“I therefore said, Matawalle should resign his Ministerial position because it has not yield any result to the people of Zamfara State.

“Very unfortunate, Matawalle as Minister for State of Defence various incidences of insecurity happening in his home town and home State Zamfara and other States like Sokoto, Katsina and Kebbi.

“We condemned recent killing of Chief Imam of Maru town in Maru Local Government Area by bandits with his two children after spending two Months in their captivity.

“This is very sad, uncalled for, a whole Chief Imam of a town like Maru, one of the emirates in the state to be killed by bandits and nothing was done.

“Today in Zamfara nobody is save, the security situation is worsening on daily basis especially in rural communities.

“Many communities under Maradun LGA are no more secured, they are under the control of bandits.

“I am confident to say that Matawalle have occupied a position that he cannot deliver, he has no capacity to utilize his office to provide solutions to the lingering security challenges.”*

In response, the Special Adviser to the Minister on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Danmalikin Gidan Goga, countered the accusations, stating that the responsibility for security in Zamfara lies primarily with the state governor, as the chief security officer of the state.

According to him, “Security issue should not be politicize, deteriorating insecurity in Zamfara, Governor should be blame for not taking adequate measures to tackle the situation.

“It’s on record that the situation of insecurity worsen during the present administration in the state compare to when he took over, it’s on record the administration of former governor Mattawalle has made tremendous achievements rescuing kidnapped victims in hundreds when he was the Governor in the state.”

