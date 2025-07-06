‘You don’t speak for us,’ Urhobo pipeline communities defend Tantita, slam UPU President-General

A coalition of Urhobo leaders from pipeline-bearing communities under the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL) contract has strongly condemned a recent press statement by the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), describing it as “misguided, selfish, and utterly misleading.”

The press statement, signed by Chief Ese Gam, President-General of the UPU (Worldwide), had called for the removal of Tantita Security Services from Urhobo land. But in a swift and scathing response, the group, operating under the name Concerned Urhobo Zeal, declared that Chief Gam and his associates do not represent the views of the people on the ground.

“We state without ambiguity that publication does not represent the collective voice, interest, or lived reality of Urhobo pipeline host communities,” the group asserted. “Rather, it is an embarrassing display of elitist detachment, personal agenda and a gross misrepresentation of the truth.”

The statement, jointly signed by 11 prominent leaders from oil-host communities, said Tantita Security Services has proven itself as a lifeline for peace, security, and national economic recovery.

“Tantita is not just a company. It is a lifeline. It has drastically reduced oil theft, restored sanity to the creeks, created thousands of jobs, and boosted Nigeria’s GDP,” the group noted.

They stressed that the impact of Tantita reaches from royal palaces to the smallest hamlets in Urhobo land, with visible contributions such as road construction, police outposts, rehabilitation of infrastructure, and empowerment of local contractors.

“To dismiss such a positive legacy as a ‘profit-driven mission’ is not only intellectually dishonest; it is offensive,” the statement read. “It shows a shocking disregard for the sacrifices being made daily by workers safeguarding national assets.”

On the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the group warned against its misinterpretation as a tool to exclude competent national actors like Tantita.

“The PIA does not promote ethnic monopoly or exclusion. Tantita is not an outsider—it is a trusted partner operating within Nigerian law and delivering results. Twisting the PIA to promote division is sabotage in disguise.”

Addressing the UPU leadership directly, the group declared, “Chief Ese Gam and co.—you do not speak for us. You speak only for yourselves and your ambitions. Your claims are hollow, divisive and rejected in full.”

The statement also highlighted that while critics operate from “air-conditioned offices and cosy hotels,” those who defend Tantita are in the creeks and trenches, ensuring Nigeria’s oil flows uninterrupted.

“We are the true custodians of our future. We are not pawns. We will not allow anyone to misrepresent our reality.”

The group then passed a unanimous vote of confidence in Tantita Security Services and its leadership, applauding the employment opportunities, security, and economic benefits brought to the Urhobo nation.

“We pray for greater wisdom and expansion in all their operations,” they concluded.

The statement was signed by respected grassroots leaders including Gen. Johnny Obas, Chief Godwin Okporoko, Cassidy Eni Christian, and others. Copies were sent to the UPU, Tantita Security Services, NNPC Limited, the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, the Office of the National Security Adviser, and civil society stakeholders.

