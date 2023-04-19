Suspended Labour Party (LP) factional leader, Bashir Apapa has insisted he is still the acting Chairman of the party.

Recall the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party recently suspended Apapa alongside five others over alleged anti-party activities.

The decision was made at the NEC meeting attended by key stakeholders, including the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, National Assembly members-elect, INEC, NLC, and TUC, on Tuesday.

Reacting, the self-styled LP leader said “I’m not suspended”.

According to him, he was never part of the NEC meeting insisting he is still the Chairman of the party.

“I was told (about the suspension) but not invited to the meeting. They (NEC) think I was not supposed to be there.

“As of today, I’m the only legitimate acting chairman of the party,” Apapa disclosed when featured on Channels Television Politics Today on Wednesday.

