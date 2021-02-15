You can still change institutions, courses ― JAMB tells UTME candidates

Respite seems to have come the way of candidates who sat for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and seeking admission into the nation’s tertiary institutions and wanted to change either their most preferred institutions or courses of study to another as they still have the grace to do so.

The Director of Information and Public Affairs, JAMB, Dr Benjamin Fabian, made this revelation at the weekend in an exclusive interview with Tribune Online.

He said the changes are possible because the admission for the 2020\2021 academic session in many institutions are still ongoing and would likely tarry for a while as many schools are yet to do their post-UTME screenings.

He said but candidates could only change their institutions or proposed courses of study through JAMB only (not directly from schools) for onward and automatic transmission of same to portals of the schools concerned.

He said the changing process is done all though on the electronic platform.

He, however, pointed out a condition that could not make the changes possible and that is only when schools have blocked their portals.

And once a school has blocked it portal, he explained, JAMB won’t be able to effect the changes from its portal.

“But once JAMB is able to effect the change, it means portal of the school concerned is still opened and therefore must be able to access the new candidate status,” he further explained.

He said, therefore, any institution that claims that change of institution or course of study application of a particular candidate is not reflected on its portal even after refreshing the page and approval for such changes had been given by JAMB are not being sincere with the process.

He maintained that admission processes are like transactions involving candidates and institutions with JAMB acting on their behalf.

