You can now upload a cover photo on WhatsApp, send messages to yourself

In an effort to improve the quality of its services and make them more user-friendly, WhatsApp, the leading mobile messaging app, has recently introduced two new features to the platform.

These new features allow business WhatsApp users to upload a cover photo in order to promote their business as well as avail all WhatsApp users the opportunity to send messages to themselves.

Upload Cover Photo

The Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp first announced that it was working on a new feature that will allow its Business users the ability to set cover photos on their WhatsApp profile back in February 2022.

The new cover photo feature allows WhatsApp Business users to add an image behind their profile photo. The feature, which bears some resemblance to Facebook’s popular profile layout, was designed to assist businesses in improving the look of their profile or displaying additional information about their brand.

With the new feature, anytime your customers or other businesses visit your profile, they will be able to view the cover photo and get additional information about your business.

Steps to add cover photo on your WhatsApp Business

You first need to download the latest version of Business Whatsapp

Go to settings and open your business profile

Click edit on the photo behind your profile image

Choose and upload the cover photo of your choice.

Send messages to yourself

The feature known as ‘Message Yourself’ is the newest addition to the mobile messaging app. With this new feature, you can keep a piece of information easily accessible and worry less about missing important events and functions.

The new features avail users the opportunity to send themselves messages, voice notes, images, videos, files and documents. Users can also pin their self-chat messages to the top of the conversation list if they want to miss or search for them in their chat list.





WhatsApp on Tuesday, November 29, announced the new feature via its verified Twitter account by uploading an ad video of the new feature with the caption “Say 👋 to 🆕 Message Yourself.

You can now send reminders 📝, inspiration notes, and everything in between to yourself in one easy-to-find place synced across all your devices.”

Steps on how to message yourself

Download the latest version of WhatsApp

Open your WhatsApp and click on the ‘new chat’ button

You’ll find a contact card with your mobile number as ‘Message Yourself’.

Click on the contact and start messaging yourself.

The message yourself feature is being introduced gradually. It will first be available to some users, with a wider deployment to follow in the coming days. If you cannot access the feature yet, it is recommended that you wait a few days until the feature is available to all end users.





