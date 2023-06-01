President Bola Tinubu has reportedly blocked Dr Jeffrey Guterman, an American Psychologist and retired Mental Health Counselor following his criticisms on Twitter.

Dr Jeff as fondly called by his admirers disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday.

Tinubu can block, but he can’t hide. pic.twitter.com/J5nTA72uW6 — Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) May 31, 2023

The American Psychologist who has been advocating for Peter Obi’s presidency ever since he was followed by the presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Twitter, said “Tinubu can block, but he can’t hide”.

This is not the first time Guterman would be blocked on Twitter by the handler.

On July 27, 2022, Bola Ahmed Tinubu posted a video on Twitter. In the Twitter post, he called himself “City Boy”.

The post garnered reactions from Nigerians as they could not help but share thoughts in the comments section.

However, Guterman was among the people who commented on the post.

In his comment, he told Tinubu that he needs to rest.

Displeased by his comment, the handler of Tinubu’s Twitter account blocked him.





