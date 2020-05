“You are ungrateful”, Mercy Eke’s fans blast her

Big Brother Naija 2019 winner Mercy Eke, who was recently trending on social media platforms including Twitter and Instagram for lamenting that she didn’t have fans who patronise her businesses, has received bashings from her fans and followers, who tagged her as ungrateful.

Mercy was seen in a viral live video clip saying she wonders why she doesn’t have a fan base like the likes of American singer, Cardi B and Nikki Minaj who all have very supportive fans.

“I see Nikki Minaj’s fans, no matter what she does they are there for here even Cardi B’s fans, are always there. Even people will be like her cream is this, her cream is that, her cream is not working, but once she launches, in five seconds, everything is sold out! Why can’t I have that kind of fan base, why can’t I?,” she lamented in the video.

This did go down well with many of her followers and numerous fans, who all expressed disappointment in her perceived ungratefulness.

Some however told her that she never had real fans and that majority of her fans were people who just do not like former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha.

Some of the followers also advised Mercy to develop her marketing skills and not depend on her fans.

“Don’t depend on your fans. How good and well put together are your marketing skills? Do you have a PR team that strategise and introduce new ideas? It’s not just about posting pictures and getting thousands of comments. Market your products till you no longer need to advertise or persuade people,” a follower advised her,

Another follower with username, the real Zeenah said: “Ungrateful soul, insecurities everywhere, abeg go and relax madam. Mind you, you never had real fans; all you have are Tacha’s haters. So be grateful for the ones still going extra miles for you, plus try to be more creative with contents, maybe you can actually have real fans that will be supportive.”

Some of her fans who claimed to be disappointed by her rant on Instagram, advised her not to compare herself to Tacha.

“I am a Mercy fan, but Mercy you are an ungrateful person, you always want to be like Tacha, God dey oo”, said another fan.

