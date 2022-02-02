You are testing Nigerians patience with delay on Electoral Act amendment Bill ― Ene Obi

Convener, Civil Society Situation Room, Ene Obi, has urged the President of Nigeria to sign the Electoral Act Amendment bill within a week to pave way for the early readiness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She said there are timelines that needed to be met and the Electoral Act was critical to this.

Ene Obi was on Channels Television morning show with Hon. Sam Onuigbo, monitored by our correspondent.

She said a lot of energy from all sides have gone into the preparation of the bill by lawmakers, civil society and other stakeholders.

She said the General election is a year away and the bill that would be used to run that election must be done with so that the nation can focus on the operators whose integrity must be above board.

She pointed out that the character of persons nominated and sent as commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission spoke to the intent of the President’s body language.

Hon. Sam Onuigbo who also appeared alongside the programme, said President Muhammadu Buhari should act on the side of the Nigerian people and sign the bill to lift Nigeria out of the flowery description of democracy to a robust one.

He said the President has repeatedly said he wanted to leave behind an enduring legacy, and the Electoral Act Amendment bill would do just that.

“Let the President, be on the side of Nigerians, to be patriotic to leave a legacy.

“Let this be one of his legacies as he prepares to exist in 2023. Therefore, if anybody is actually trying to influence them in a negative way, he should be able to just oppose such an attempt against the kind of Legacy that he would like to leave behind,” Onuigbo said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services Rulers World

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… You are testing Nigerians patience with delay on Electoral Act amendment Bill You are testing Nigerians patience with delay on Electoral Act amendment Bill You are testing Nigerians patience with delay on Electoral Act amendment Bill You are testing Nigerians patience with delay on Electoral Act amendment Bill