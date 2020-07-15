You are making Southern Kaduna unsafe for development ― el-Rufai

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
el-Rufai, Southern Kaduna, development, investment, unsafe

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment.

This was even as he said, he welcomed the apparent determination of the stakeholders to turn the page on the cycle of clashes and reprisals.

The governor who gave the advice on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting of political and traditional authorities of Zangon Kataf and Kauru local governments.

He told them leaders should not abdicate their responsibilities, advising, elected officials and traditional rulers not to shy away from taking up the leadership roles in their communities.

el-Rufai assured the stakeholders that the Kaduna State Government will uphold the right of every citizen to live in peace and harmony.

He also called on the communities to expose and report the few that engage in the incitement and violent actions that endanger many.

Responding to the request for firm action against persons using conventional and social media to spread fake news and panic, el-Rufai pointed out to them that ceding the narrative of events in the area “to non-formal actors is not helpful to the cause of peace and the rule of law.”

A statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye after the meeting, said that the governor explained: “that it was up to the stakeholders from the area to openly controvert false narratives.”

The statement recalled that Zangon Kataf and Kauru local governments have been under a 24-hour curfew, following violent clashes in the two area councils on June 11.

The governor chaired the meeting which comprised security agencies and major stakeholders from the area, as part of measures to restore stability, promote peace and harmony between the affected communities.

el-Rufai noted that “the portrayal of parts of southern Kaduna as unsafe spaces deters development and investments,” the statement said, adding that “he welcomed the apparent determination of the stakeholders to turn the page on the cycle of clashes and reprisals.”

The statement said that the governor is awaiting advice from the core security agencies on the request to review the curfew hours, but promised to address the stakeholders demand for roads.

ALSO READ: APC crisis mars Senate screening, as Amosun, Okorocha chide ambassadorial nominees

According to Adekeye, el-Rufai promised that that “the Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure will construct the Sabo-Kigudu Bridge on Kibori-Kigudu road in Zangon-Kataf LGA and the Bakin Kogi to Kamarun-Chawai road in Kauru LGA.”

el-Rufai assured the stakeholders that government will uphold the right of every citizen to live in peace and harmony, adding that communities should “expose and report the few that engage in the incitement and violent actions that menace and endanger the many.”

The statement noted that the traditional rulers, community leaders and elected officials from the two local governments expressed regret at the violent clashes and the loss of lives and property.

“They assured the government that the communities are working to restore peace and that consultations to rebuild the confidence of victims were being undertaken. They requested the state government to review the 24-hour curfew to enable farmers to take utmost advantage of the rainy season,” Adekeye said.

The meeting was attended by the Agwatyap, HRH Dominic Gambo Yahaya, HRH the Chief of Chawai, Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed, Hon Mukhtar Chawai and Hon. Amos Magaji, the members representing Kauru and Zangon/Jaba federal constituencies respectively.

Hon. Isaac AutaZankai, Deputy Speaker Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Kauru state constituency and Hon. Angulu Kwasau representing Zangon state constituency also attended the meeting.

Mr Elias Manza, chairman Zangon-Kataf local government council, and Shuaibu Goma, chairman Kauru local government council also attended the meeting, along with Suleiman Gora, Elias Gora and other community leaders from the Atyap, Fulani and Chawai communities of the two local government.

The statement listed Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal, Secretary to the State Government, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mrs Priscilla Ankut, Executive Vice Chairman of Kaduna State Peace Commission and Hajiya Khadija Hawaja, a member of the Commission as government officials that were at the meeting.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

THE House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the purported voluntary resignation of 365 soldiers from the Nigerian Army. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this resolution followed a unanimous adoption of a motion of Matters of Urgent Public Importance by the Chief Whip of the House… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Tuesday, announced that the country has recorded 463 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to… Read Full Story
The Justice Ayo Salami-led presidential investigation panel probing corrupt allegations levelled against the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Tuesday grilled four-unit heads of the commission… Read Full Story
THE Senate on Tuesday amended the Criminal Code Act which recommended a life sentence for kidnapping as against the existing 10 years sentence stipulated in the act, in the event of the conviction of a suspect. The bill tagged, A Bill for an Act to Amend the Criminal Code Act Cap C. 38, also removed gender restrictions… Read Full Story
AGAINST the directive of the National Assembly, Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Tuesday, said  President Muhammadu Buhari has given the approval to continue with the implementation of the Federal Government  Special Public Works Programme… Read Full Story
IT is mixed feelings across board, 19 years after the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established. Founded in 2001 during the Obasanjo administration, the commission was designed to relieve the people of the oil-producing states from the abysmal neglect over the years. The era of impunity by… Read Full Story
IN spite of the despair that came with the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant consequences, Nigeria decided to seize the opportunity to reset the economy amidst worldwide economic challenges, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo… Read Full Story
WITH July as the deadline for the submission of the names of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, all the political parties are in a frenzy to beat the deadline. All the parties have adopted indirect primaries to… Read Full Story
VICTIMS of toxic relationships live a life of emotional insecurity with diverse extreme emotions that include fear, feeling of low self-worth, helplessness, anxiety, depression, paranoia and lack of confidence… Read Full Story
MINISTER of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, stoked controversy recently when he declared that Nigerian students might lose the opportunity to write the regional West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which more than 1.5 million candidates had registered for this year… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

You might also like
Latest News

NNPC gives conditions for relocation of tank farms, depots

Latest News

South-West states declare readiness for 2020 WASSCE

Latest News

Troops kill 6 bandits, recover GPMG, Ak 47 magazine, arrest informants in Zamfara,…

Latest News

APC crisis mars Senate screening, as Amosun, Okorocha chide ambassadorial nominees

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More