You are just a beautiful actress, fans serenade Stephanie Okereke at Xmas Entertainment

Stephanie Okereke, a renowned Nollywood actress, shared stunning photos of herself on Christmas day and set the internet ablaze. It is becoming a norm for netizens to snap and post their pictures, family, and loved ones’ at any given festive period. This is being regarded as means of celebrating oneself and showing love to one another. The movie star on Sunday took to the social media to share photos of herself in different styles, which drew reactions from her fans. Stephanie captioned the photos with: “Jingle Bells ring in my head” #christmaseve 🎵🎼 #merrychristmas Below are some of the comments made by her fans on the post: Eninya Stella Audu: You are an epitome of beauty with brain Omomojos lander Okafor: Always simply down to earth, Merry Christmas dear. Adzo Peace: I so much love you, you have been my favourite actress since I was a child. I pray for greater heights and God’s blessings upon you ma. Daisy Nebechukwu Jackson: Always decently yet gorgeously dressed. You’re a good role model ma’am. love you so much.

Promise Nkwachukwukwerem: Your simplicity is what drives me crazy most gush, you are too simple. Merry Christmas. Ikejiaku Anthony: The greatest of the greatest Nollywood diva, you’re loved and appreciated by us all. Daniel Alexander: Great woman…my favourite. I celebrate you always. Watching action in WAR FRONT keeps me in admiration till today. God bless you ma. Victoria temitope: I am coming for those beautiful shoes, merry Christmas Aunty Stephanie. Kenneth Achala: The most classic Nollywood personality, compliment of the season, bless you and your family. Mika Ruby: A very happy one in return my beautiful actress.

Amaka precious: Your simplicity is top-notch, Am living it, Merry Christmas to you and your lovely family.

Kenellah Peter: Ma the kind of beauty you have will look 25 even in your 90s. Always fresh and young. I really admire you.

Stephen Anfoh: Merry Christmas madam, I am in Ghana and I named my daughter Stephanie because of the love I have for you. May God bless you madam, and put your trust in God always.

Owusa Donne: Good to see you again, miss you on the screen. Have a wonderful, safe, and blessed festive season.

Chimezuow justice: Always looking simple. I love your way of living.

AsianNeluza Obot: Merry Christmas her Excellency.

Igwe Rutonic: Best wishes ma’am, you rock it.

Micheal umoh: Absolutely Gorgeous!! Is the shoe for me?

Mendeleev Dickson: beautful daughter of zion, your face shows your cloud dey shine, Merry Christmas.

Elizabeth Emmanuel: Cuteness overload! Merry Christmas ma’am.

Osasu Asemota: merry Christmas to you and your wonderful family.

Ada Jonathan: I so much love this woman sha…your simplicity is something to emulate.

Chinedu Chigbogu: Merry Christmas exceptional lady

Debekeme kemieyefa: You are just so beautiful, compliment of the season ma.

Amieyi Rita: I love you, my role model

