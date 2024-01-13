A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Adeyeri Stephen Kunle, has described Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa as a conqueror who has faced fierce challenges in the past.

Adeyeri stated this in a congratulatory statement issued and signed by him on the occasion of Ayedatiwa’s birthday, saying his leadership style reflects resilience, integrity, and a deep understanding of the responsibilities that come with public service.

The statement reads, “I extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to you on this special occasion of your birthday. May this day be filled with joy, reflection, and the company of loved ones.

“Your recent swearing-in as the Governor of Ondo State marks the beginning of a new chapter, and I want to commend you on your remarkable achievements within this relatively short period.

” Your leadership has been nothing short of exemplary, showcasing a commitment to service, dedication, and a strong resolve to address the needs of the people.”

“As a conqueror who has triumphed over challenges, it is evident that your journey has been guided by divine intervention. The battles you’ve faced have only strengthened your resolve, and with the help of God, you have emerged victorious. Your leadership style reflects resilience, integrity, and a deep understanding of the responsibilities that come with public service.

“Within the short time since your inauguration, you have demonstrated a keen sense of purpose, implementing policies and initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of the citizens of Ondo State.

“Your vision for progress and development is evident in the transformative steps taken, and it is inspiring to witness the positive changes that have already begun to unfold.”

“May this birthday be a moment of reflection on your accomplishments, a time to celebrate not only the passage of another year but also the significant strides made in service to the people. As you continue to steer the ship of Ondo State, may God’s grace and wisdom continue to guide your every decision.”

“Here’s to a leader who has done remarkably well within a short span and to the promising future that lies ahead under your visionary leadership. Happy birthday, Governor Aiyedatiwa.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200m palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian makes top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of…

Foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor” where…

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…