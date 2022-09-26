You are a source of courage to us, NBA tells Akeredolu

Members of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) have described the Governor of Ondo state, Rotimi Akeredolu as a good ambassador of the profession who has charted a course for the members of the association to follow.

The President of the association, Chief Yakubu Maikyau, led a high-powered delegation of the association on a condolence visit to Akeredolu over the demise of her Mother, Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu.

Maikyau said the association is very proud of Akeredolu, stressing that the governor has charted a course for the members to follow and has remained the benchmark for judging the presidents of the association.

He described Akeredolu as a role model that has shaped the attitudes, professionalism and courage of the NBA.

The NBA President said: “Governor Akeredolu, Our uncle, our big brother, past President of the NBA, of course, is the only governor today that has passed through that route, that has excelled in his chosen career of law and that went ahead to lead the Nigeria Bar Association, with courage, boldness and purposefulness that nobody can deny in this country.

“These are the attributes that you, Mr Governor, have brought into this office that you occupy today. There are people who may want to say that, of the 36 Governors in this country, they probably did not know who are governors in other states. But they cannot say so for the governor of Ondo State and that is why we, in the NBA, are very very proud of you.

“We are very very proud of you. You have charted a course for us to follow. You continue to remain that reference point for us as members of the Nigeria Bar Association.

“To some of us that are privileged to tread on that path you have once been, and where you also led creditably, you are a source of inspiration. You are a source of courage to us.

“You are actually the benchmark for which we judge who has done well as a President of the Nigeria Bar Association.

“We have a role model that can shape our attitudes, that can shape our professionalism, that can shape our courage and boldness to aspire to that particular office.

“So, my big brother, our President, I call him the President of all presidents, my prayer is that the almighty God will comfort you and the entire family and all of us that are children of Mama affected by this great loss.”

Maikyau, who also described himself as one of the children of the Late Mother of the Governor, stressed that her children are beyond the territory of Ondo State but all over the country and the world.

“Your Excellency, you are not the only child of mama in this room today. I’m from Kebbi State. By the special grace of God, I’m one of the children of mama.

“Honestly, there are many children of mama that go beyond the territory of Ondo State. They are all over the country and also across the globe because of what mama represents during her lifetime.





“I’m deliberate about using that present tense because mama merely slept. When somebody is sleeping, you don’t refer to him or her in the past tense.

“Mama is alive, Mama has merely slept. I can draw strength from the scripture that tells us that when one moves from this side of eternity to the other realm, such a person merely slept. There is a certain day that such a person will wake up.

“Mama is one that we are sure that by the integrity of God’s words that will wake up someday at the appearance of our Lord Jesus Christ. So, I have come not to mourn will you but to just bring words of comfort to you because our parents can never be too old to stay back with us.

“We all miss the physical fellowship we had with mama. There are things, perhaps, you had wanted to discuss with mama but her physical absence has robbed you of the opportunity of doing so.

“I have come to celebrate with you that mama has left this side of eternity in terms of her physical presence. I have come to celebrate with you for the fact that Mama lived well, and to underscore that fact that I’m also mama’s child,” he added.

Akeredolu thanked the NBA President for the visit and congratulated him on his deserved victory as the President of the Bar.

The Governor also commended the courage of the NBA President for speaking up against the intrusion into the house of a Court of Appeal judge, Ita Mbaba, in Kano, Kano State.

Governor Akeredolu urged the Bar President to continue to be the voice of the people and said

“We must continue to prosecute our conviction with courage. We need a Bar that is courageous. And you have shown it.”

On his late mum, Akeredolu said: ”Our mother lived to a ripe age of 90. We have picked a date, November 10, 11 and 12. We will thank God the best way we can. For me, it is for us to thank God for his grace. This is a Graceful exit of Grace. We will celebrate her.”

