Yoruba will regain its lost glory in Kwara — Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has assured that Yoruba will soon regain its lost glory in Kwara State and move from poverty to prosperity.

Iba Adams gave the assurances at the weekend, while speaking at the 2022 Edition of Oya Festival, which took place in Ira, Kwara State, even as he expressed concern about the suffering and deprivation that he noted had been very common among the Yoruba in the state.

“I have a strong feeling that Yoruba will soon regain its lost glory in Kwara.Yoruba in Kwara have been deprived of the glory associated with the Yoruba race. And we are not happy with the suffering and deprivation that have been very common among our people here in Kwara.

“I am not saying Yoruba in the South-West region are one hundred per cent comfortable, but our people in Kwara have been most hit by poverty and backwardness.

“My spirit and that of our ancestors are not happy with the situation. But I want to assure you all today that Yoruba will soon regain its lost glory here in Kwara State,” he assured.

The Yoruba generalissimo also bemoaned the dwindling economy pervading the country, amid security concern, saying Nigerians were suffering from acute hunger scourge with little or no hope in sight, however, urged the Federal Government to put in place a pro-active measure that could save the economy from complete collapse.

“As Nigeria is still battling with the security deficit, acute hunger is fast turning into general pandemic in the country.

“The present economic indices show an unprecedented downturn

as inflation had crippled Nigeria’s economy. Prices of food soar higher in the markets across the country.

“For instance, there was a report in

a leading Nigerian newspapers on Wednesday that the soaring food prices had pushed inflation rate to 21.09 per cent.

“What this means is that prices of commodities like gas, liquid fuel, air transport have increased drastically.

“It is obvious that there is absolute disruption in food supply and currency depreciation. Common food like rice, which is also a staple in the diet of many cultures are now going out of the reach of the ordinary citizens,” he lamented.

Speaking on the event, Iba Adams said Oya Festival was being celebrated because Oya, the river goddess, was one of the great ancestors of the Yoruba race and the beauty queen of Sango.

According to the Yoruba generalissimo, Oya is a perfect model for female folks and an epitome of beauty and courage, adding that she was also blessed with lots of physical attractions, wisdom and power.

“She was a river goddess and a symbol of beauty. A perfect model for female folks and an epitome of beauty and courage. Oya was blessed with lots of physical attractions, wisdom and power,” he said.

Onira of Ira, Oba Wahab Oyewale Oyetoro, in his remark, expressed his appreciation to Aare Adams for promoting the cultural identity of Yoruba race, saying the Yoruba generalissimo has made remarkable impact in ensuring that Yoruba race retained its pride of place among the leading races in the world.

This was just as the monarch noted that Ira town had been very lucky to key into the cultural promotion plan and programmes of the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) under the leadership of Iba Adams, and enjoyed the necessary support that had made the town one of the prominent towns in Kwara State.

“Ira town has been so lucky to key into the cultural promotion plan and programmes of the Olokun Festival Foundation under the leadership of Aare Gani Adams.

“And we have enjoyed the necessary support that had made the town one of the prominent towns in the state. I want thank Aare and the OPC for this brilliant idea of promoting cultural identity of the race positively to the world,” Oba Oyetoro said.

Dignitaries present at the event include the Arigbamu of Agbamu Kingdom, Oba Olusola Dare;

the Onigbaye of Igbaye Kingdom, Osun State, Oba Joseph Moronfoye; the Ira Chiefs in Council, Members of the Ira Descendants Union (IDU), Members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).