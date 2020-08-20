Yoruba traditionalists want Makinde to declare August 20 as holiday

Yoruba traditionalists in Oyo State, on Thursday, reiterated their call on the state government to declare August 20th every year as a holiday for them to mark World Isese Day.

The Aare Isese of Oyo State, Chief Omikunmi Egbelade, made this call when he led traditionalists to the Olubadan’s palace to commemorate World Isese Day celebration.

Speaking, Egbelade said traditionalists were also deserving of a holiday to celebrate World Isese Day like other religions gets holidays for various celebrations.

“We were disappointed that the late governor Ajimobi did not declare 20th August as a holiday for this celebration, we neither asked for Egungun holiday nor Sango holiday, World Isese Day celebration cut across all traditional lines, we are all celebrating it, why is it difficult to declare such?

“We are happy that the present governor promised that he will declare the holiday while campaigning, he does not make a promise that he will not fulfil, we know he will do it, that is why we pray for him always that his administration will succeed,” Egbelade said.

The celebration took the adherents to Mapo roundabout where they prayed for Yoruba descendants all over the world and those in leadership positions before proceeding to the ‘Ose Meji’ Hall at Oja-Oba in Ibadan to continue the festival.

Speaking on the year’s celebration, the Araba of Ibadan, Ifalere Odegbola, called on the government to urgently review the state’s education policy to allow the use of Yoruba language to teach in all public schools.

Odegbola attributed the loss of moral and human value to the use of foreign language to teach in schools, conduct financial transactions and communicate government policies and activities.

“Most countries that never joked with their languages are at the forefront of the world development today, look at China, look at France, look at Germany, they teach their wards with their languages, do business with their languages and conduct government activities with their languages.

“We demand that our government review our education policy in this direction while we ask the State House of Assembly to also conduct their sessions in Yoruba.

“It will engender quality and robust presentations and debates on the floor of the House rather than ‘I support the motion’ anthem that is always chorused there,” Odegbola said.

