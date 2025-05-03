Yoruba Study Group honours Oladele with ‘Amuyangan ile Oodua’ award

The Yoruba Study Group, under the leadership of renowned thespian and Yoruba culture propagator, Pa Peter Fatomilola, has conferred the award of the Amuyangan Ile Oodua on the Baameko of Ibadanland and Chairman, Erudite Group of Schools, Chief Saheed Oladele.

The president of the group, Mr. Adeosun Williams, said the award was in recognition of Oladele’s embodiment of the Omoluabi cultural principles that are native to the Yoruba people.

Williams stated that the group had been following the activities of Chief Oladele, especially his strides in the education sector.

According to him, the entrepreneur conducts his education business with the fear of God and integrity, which are central to Omoluabi ethos.

In a remark, Pa Fatomilola extolled the virtues of Omoluabi that Oladele has been exhibiting and prayed for the realisation of his governorship ambition.

The chairman of the occasion, who is the Maye Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Alabi, expressed delight at the award given to the Baameko, saying that as a youth, he has proven to be a worthy model.

The Dean of the Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Solomon Oluwole Oyetade, commended Chief Oladele for being an ambassador of the university.

The don said the award is a challenge for him to continue to lead a life of impact in the interest of Yorubaland in particular, and Nigeria in general.

While applauding the Yoruba Study Group for finding Chief Oladele worthy of the award, the CEO of Growth Master Global Consult, Mrs. Zainab Mabini-Adesanya, said the group “did not merely decorate a man—they honoured a legacy in motion.”

Mabini-Adesanya asserted that Oladele “has become a living emblem of that which the Yoruba hold dear, which are iwa pele, imo, ati itara fun ajose rere.”

She said, “Amuyangan Ile Oodua is a title Oladele earned through character, cemented by sterling contributions, and celebrated as a badge of honour for a son of the Ibadan soil who carries his people, not on his shoulders, but in his spirit.”