Yoruba race will resist plans to balkanise Southwest, Ibadan traditional rulers say

The Council of Traditional Baales of Ibadanland (Community leaders) has said that the Yoruba race would resist any plan to balkanise the Southwest region of the country.

The Chairman of the Council, Elder (Dr) Taye Ayorinde, who made this known at the launching and award ceremony of the participating Baales of Ibadanlan at Ibadan House, Oke-Aremo in Ibadan North local government area on Thursday said the Yoruba race would resist any plan to balkanise the Southwest region.

According to him, “there are laws banning herders in the Southwest, Late Justice Adewale Thompson was the first to pronounce that roaming of animals as illegal. He did not ban people from moving from one place to the others.”

The chairman also urged the three tiers of government to look inward and diversify from the oil and gas sector of the economy in order to meet up with the global economic challenge, attributing the present challenge the nation is confronted with to mono economic system.

Elder Ayorinde, thereby, expressed the readiness of his Council to collaborate with the government at all levels in the realisation of the set economic goal.

We have discussed at our meetings, the very importance of joining hands with the state and local government, the mining exploration and collaborating in the industrial exploration, exploitation and utilisation of our different mineral resources.

It will surprise people with the types of catalogues of many mineral resources we have within various local governments and communities in Ibadan. We have Ibadan minerals more costly than diamonds such as Sapphire, gemstone and granite.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE