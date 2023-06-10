Former Deputy Leader of the Yoruba Nation Self-Determination Struggle, Professor Wale Adeniran, has returned to Nigeria from exile.

Adeniran, who left Nigeria in May 2021 with Professor Banji Akintoye, his wife, and daughter for the Republic of Benin, stated that he came back to work with like-minded individuals to make Yoruba Land a prosperous region and a shining light in Africa.

In a statement personally signed by Adeniran and made available to the press in Ile-Ife, Osun State, he announced the formation of the Association of Progressive Professionals and Academics (APPA).

The association consists of his former colleagues in academia, medical science, and the business world.

Adeniran stated that APPA held its inaugural meeting during the week at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State, to assess the state of development in Yoruba Land. They reached a consensus to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency a chance to correct the previous government’s wrongs against the Yoruba people.

Parts of the statement directed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu read, “I bring you sincere and warm felicitations on your landmark electoral victory as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Your inauguration as President of Nigeria on Monday, May 29, 2023, was unprecedented in the political history of Nigeria, as you are the first Yoruba politician to be duly elected as the political Head of Nigeria.

“Mr President, we salute your uncommon courage, bravery, tenacity, ingenuity, and political sagacity in navigating the complex Nigerian political terrain. In the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, you demonstrated an uncanny sense of humour.

“We wish to recall that, just as you played a pivotal role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the Abacha era in the struggle to ensure the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria and even went into exile, some of us have been at the forefront of the struggle for Yoruba self-determination in recent times when we felt that our people were confronted with an existential threat.

“However, your victory at the polls in February 2023 has led us to believe that perhaps the Nigerian situation is not irredeemable after all.

Furthermore, the issues highlighted in your inauguration address as deserving of priority attention by your administration, namely security, poverty, jobs, electricity, among others, have led us to believe that your administration will rectify the wrongs of the past and make Nigeria safe and habitable once again for all of us.





It is noteworthy and reassuring that you have identified security as the top priority of your administration.

“Therefore, we of APPA have resolved to place our confidence in you, Mr President, to support and work with you to ensure that you make Nigeria a better place for us, our children, and future generations.

“We are further emboldened to give you our unwavering support when we recall your impressive record of achievements as the Governor of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007. Additionally, you have always done what many had thought was undoable, and you have always found a way even when it seemed impossible. Talk about the can-do spirit of one man!

“At this juncture, Mr President, we feel compelled to draw your attention to the deplorable state of the education system in the country. For instance, our universities have been severely affected and have lost their reputation under the uncaring watch of previous administrations. The entire university workforce, especially the academics, is now thoroughly demoralized.

“Considering the paramount importance of universities as engines for innovation that fuels national development, the current dire situation of our universities must be urgently addressed. Facilities in our universities need to be upgraded and expanded to accommodate more qualified candidates.

Massive investment in the university system is necessary to boost the morale of staff and students, enabling them to generate innovative ideas that will drive technological development.

“This will encourage Nigerian scholars in foreign countries to return home and contribute to national development. Moreover, our youth will no longer be compelled to seek illusory greener pastures in foreign lands.

“The task before you, Mr. President, is enormous. It is in recognition of this that we, members of the Association of Progressive Professionals and Academics, hereby pledge our unwavering support for your administration.

We wish you a resoundingly successful tenure as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the statement concluded.

