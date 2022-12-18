Yoruba nation agitators, Oyo traditionalists endorse Tinubu

THE Yoruba World Congress (YWC) has dropped the agitation for secession and endorsed the presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu for the 2023 election.

Speaking during the formal endorsement of the former Lagos State governor in AdoEkiti, the Ekiti State capital at the weekend, the group stated that the manifesto of the candidate captured the practical ways of ensuring unity of the country, hence the decision to abandon clamour for secession.

The YWC state coordinator, Oluwasegun Adeyemi, who explained that unity and progress of the country are important, noting that the experience and track record of the APC standard bearer were clear indices of the impending successes of the party.

Similarly, the traditional religion worshippers in Oyo State popularly called the ‘Oniseese’ have endorsed Tinubu.

The traditionalists across the seven political divisions of the state threw their weight behind him on Saturday during a meeting they held at Ilaji Hotel and Sport Resort, Akanran, Ibadan.

The meeting, which was presided over by the Aare Oniseese of Oyo State, Olukunmi Egbelade, noted that the step became necessary for the electoral victory of the APC presidential candidate.

The Aare Oniseese of Oyo State, Olukunmi Egbelade, in his address on the occasion, said the traditionalists prayed and endorsed Tinubu for peace, unity, progress and development of Yorubaland.

The Yoruba, according to him, would benefit a lot if their kinsman becomes the president, adding that it is the turn of the Yoruba to be at the helm of affairs of the nation.

Egbelade, however, urged Tinubu to declare a nationwide holiday for the traditional worshippers across the nation when he becomes the president.

In his remarks, Chief Kazeem Omotosho said there should not be any setback for the Yoruba in the forthcoming election, adding that the strategic position that the Yoruba have been occupying in Nigerian politics could not be over-emphasised.

“Some people believe we are not educated. They say we don’t know God. But we believe in God than them. Many of the pastors and the Islamic clerics passed through us.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotel and Sports Resort, Chief Dotun Sanusi, who was represented by Mogaji Nurudeen Akinade, said the motive behind the event was to show love and support the APC presidential candidate.

According to Akinade, Sanusi is neither a politician nor vying for any political position, saying he is just a businessman and philanthropist, who has always been using his resources to cater for the need of society.

“He is not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor APC. But he is passionate about whatever will lead to the progress and development of Yorubaland.”





