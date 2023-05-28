Five suspected Oodua Nation Agitators who reportedly hijacked Amuludun 99.1 FM in Ibadan in the early hours of Sunday have been arrested.

The radio station, owned by the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), according to reports, was hijacked around 6 am on Sunday.

The suspects invaded the station with various forms of charms.

The alleged agitators took over the station and broadcasted live.

Among their claims included “Oodua Nation has come to stay” “Yoruba no more under Federal Republic of Nigeria” “United Nation will soon declare Oodua Nation” among other things.

The General Manager of the station, Mr. Stephen Agbaje, confirmed the development.

“Some group of agitators came around in the night, and took over the station, but the situation has been brought under control by the security agents. They were able to recover the station, and some arrests have been made,” he said.