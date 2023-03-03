By Saheed Salawu

THE Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria (CONYORMS) has saluted Nigerians for coming out en masse and performing their civic duty in last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections in spite of the hardship in the country.

The organisation, in a statement, on Thursday, signed by the President General, Sheikh Abdurrasheed Mayaleeke and Secretary General, Professor Abideen Olaiya, commended the citizens for putting their trust in former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu, and electing him as their next president.

The organisation, which had addressed a press conference on Tuesday on the happenings that were trailing the collation of the presidential election results, called for restraint on the part of politicians, especially those who are aggrieved about the outcome of last weekend’s elections, and urged Nigerians to continue to conduct themselves civilly for the remainder of the general election.

It urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain committed to discharging its responsibility patriotically and without fear or favour.

It appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to, as the chief security officer, prevail on people whose conduct and utterances constitute a threat to the country’s stability.

Also, the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) felicitated Tinubu on his victory at the poll and implored him to ensure the fulfillment of his campaign promises.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary General and National Publicity Secretary, Alhaj Mas’ud Akintola and Malam Abubakar Sendirde, NACOMYO urged the president-elect to be liberal and spread the benefits of democratic governance across the length and breadth of the country.

The apex Muslim youth body also appealed to the former governor to be magnanimous and extend the olive branch to his co-contestants.

It commended INEC for what it called a job well done and appealed to those who might be dissatisfied with the results of the elections to seek legal redress and not to resort to violence or inciting statements.