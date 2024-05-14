A group, Egbe Omo Yoruba Parapo, has called for the immediate release of the acting Director General of the National Commission for the Control of the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NATCOM), Ambassador, Otunba Adejare Adegbenro, who is currently being unlawfully detained by the Nigerian Police.

The Group gave the charge via a statement jointly signed by its South West Coordinator, Professor Olatunji Babatunde and South West Secretary, Hon. Bunmi Babayejun.

While expressing grief over the prolonged detention of Ambassador Adegbenro, the Group underscored the need to uphold the principles of rule of law, human rights, and dignity for all individuals irrespective of their status or affiliations.

“Ambassador Adejare Adegbenro has long been a pivotal figure in the growth and development of the Yoruba race, particularly in Ogun State, where his contributions have significantly impacted our community’s progress and prosperity.

“His dedication to fostering unity, promoting cultural heritage, and championing socio-economic advancements has earned him respect and admiration both locally and internationally.

“The unjust detention of Ambassador Adegbenro not only violates his fundamental rights but also

disrupts the noble work he continues to do for our people.

“As a committed advocate for peace, justice, and mutual understanding among diverse groups, his absence is keenly felt and impedes ongoing efforts towards communal harmony and progress.

“We, the Egbe Omo Yoruba Parapo, therefore, implore the relevant authorities to swiftly intervene and ensure the immediate release of Ambassador Otunba Adejare Adegbenro.

“His unwavering commitment to service and his unblemished record of integrity and dedication to our collective

well-being underscore the urgency of this appeal.

“We urge all stakeholders, including governmental bodies, civil society organizations, and the Media, to join us in demanding justice and fairness for Ambassador Adegbenro. Together, let us

“Egbe Omo Yoruba Parapo is a leading Yoruba ethnic group dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich cultural heritage of the Yoruba people.

“With a strong focus on community development, education, and empowerment, the organization strives to unite Yoruba descendants

and foster positive socio-economic advancements across the region,” the Group stated.

