Yoruba group raises alarm over influx of non-Nigerians across South-West

South-West Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) on Thursday raised the alarm over the influx of non-Nigerians to all the six states in the South-West.

The group noted that the development threatens the peace of the region and, therefore, urged all governors, traditional rulers and other stakeholders across the region to brace up for the security challenges, so as to make the region safe for the residents.

The group expressed this concern in a statement made available by its publicity secretary, Adewole Ireti, at the end of the meeting, held at the residence of the convener and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams.

SSSG said it was alarmed by the raging influx of non-Nigerians from Mali, Chad, Niger Republic and other neighbouring African countries to the South-West, noting sadly that it could no longer keep mute at the impending danger lurking around the region.

“After the meeting with leaders of the South-West Security Stakeholders Group from across the South-West, we agreed to raise the alarm over the influx of non-Nigerians invading the South-West and wreaking untold havoc on the various communities in the South-West.

“Information at our disposal actually showed the plans and desperation of non-Nigerians with no identity and masquerading as motorcycle riders (Okada riders) to perpetrate evil across the southwest.





“From our investigation, many of the Okada riders in our communities are non-Nigerians with no identity and a place of abode.

“You can hardly trace them and we have it on good authority that they usually hold weekly meetings every Friday, after Jumat services at their various locations to strategise on the best approach for them to perfect their sinister motives against residents of the South-West.

“A large percentage of them are from other neighbouring countries like Niger Republic, Mali, Chad. They are motorcycle riders, and have dangerous weapons stocked under the seat of their motorcycles,” the group stated.

The SSSG publicity scribe added also that the reopening of the Seme Border had rather than being a blessing turned out to be a curse, alleging findings showed that non-Nigerians from Burkina-Faso, Mali found their ways illegally to Iwoye, a town in Ogun that shares border with the Benin Republic.

“Our attention has been drawn to the various activities playing out at the Seme Border lately. They didn’t allow duties, but they allow non-Nigerians from Burkina-Faso, Mali that found their ways illegally to Iwoye, a town in Ogun that shares a border with the Benin Republic,” the group said.