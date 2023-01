Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle otherwise known as Ilana Omo Oodua has rejected the resignations of Professor Bamji Akintoye and Wale Adeniran as leader and chairman respectively.

Professor Akintoye had on Monday, 5th December 2022 tendered his letter of resignation as the leader of the group which led to the emergence of Wale Adeniran as the chairman.



However, while the leadership of the group are yet to come to terms with the resignation of Professor Akintoye, Adeniran dropped his resignation letter as chairman on Saturday over allegation of fraud.

Adeniran said he resigned his membership from the IOOW with a view to allowing thorough investigation, calling on Yoruba elders to set up a committee in that regard.

He said, “I want to use this medium to step aside as Chairman of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, as member of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, I step down as the participant in the Yoruba Nation struggle so as to allow for unfettered investigations of all these allegations.

Meanwhile, the notable members of the group and members of the Council led by High Chief Femi Afolabi have rejected their resignations, submitting that the duo are still recognised as the leader of the group.

This was made known at a media brief held on Saturday at the Press Centre, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Iyaganku on Saturday.

He disclosed that the leadership of the group have met with the people concerned on the matter.

High Chief Banjo said Professor Akintoye and Adeniran have contributed immensely to the struggle and still have a lot to contribute to the actualization of Yoruba nation.

He noted that the leadership quality of Prof. Akintoye enhance his revalidation and reaffirmation as the leader of the group till date

According to him, we are not unnaware of the campaign of caluumny by some Pseudo Yoruba Nationalists who are paid agents of the Fulani oligarchy to malign and destroy the hard earned reputation of Prof. Akintoye based on purile and pedestrians allegations that cannot pass a kindergarten test of empirical verification.

We urge Prof. Akintoye not to despair and dispitited. We feel his pains of advancing the Yoruba cause even in the most inconvenient manner in exile by deploying his meagre resources derived mostly from his pension allowances, stipends from his children and occasional royalties from the book authored by him to execute the Yoruba agenda programmes.