Yoruba group backs Akeredolu on quest to equip Amotekun with sophisticated arms

The Yoruba Self-determination Movement (YSDM) has called on the Governors of the Yoruba States to equip the Western Nigeria Security Network Amotekun with AK47 to enable them to match tackle insecurity in South West.

The organisation said it is in full support of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo in the quest to make sure that members of the Amotekun are properly equipped to defend the citizens of the Yoruba states against any attack.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Vice- Chairman of the movement, Mr Banji Ayiloge, the movement is of the opinion that states need no approval from the Federal government to protect their citizens.

The statement added that the denial by the Federal Government is unrealistic and untrue, pointing out that nobody trains on assault riffle only to be issued a dane gun.

“The YSDM also believes that by denying Yoruba states the requisite weapons to equalize the kind of weapon being used to terrorize citizens of our states by terror groups and marauding herdsmen armed with sophisticated weapons.

The Buhari administration has demonstrated that it feels that Yoruba people are underlings in what is supposed to be a federation of equals.

These groups have been terrorizing the people of the South West for many years. If these persist, non-state actors may have no choice but to form militias to defend and protect their properties and families.

It stated further that the need for members of the Amoktekun Corps to carry assault weapons has become necessary and immediate in view of the announced incursion of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) into the South West region.

“These are well-trained and well-armed terror groups that have carried out attacks on the presidential convoy and attacked Kuje prison and freed their fellow terrorists. Does the federal government truly believe that Amotekun Corps can successfully engage these terrorists with dane guns or homemade firearms? It is instructive to know that they have mounted other daring attacks resulting in the deaths of law enforcement officers.

“It is the firm belief of YSDM that the function of Amotekun in complementing the efforts of the law enforcement agencies requires that they be fully armed with modern weapons in order to curb the terrorism and other criminal activities of lawless individuals who are armed with modern automatic weapons.

“The federal government should ignore the statement credited to one Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the Northern Elders Forum spokesman who seems to think only vigilantes in Katsina State and other Northern parts of the country can carry assault rifles to protect their people,” it added.

