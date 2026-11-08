Yoruba didn’t start Nollywood, Osuofia clarifies home-video history

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, popularly known as Osuofia, has clarified that although Yoruba filmmakers pioneered home-video productions in Nigeria, they did not start Nollywood.

Owoh explained that the name Nollywood was adopted years after filmmakers had begun producing movies, stressing that the history of home video should not be confused with the origins of the Nigerian film industry.

The actor made the clarification during an interview on Curiosity Made Me Ask, hosted by comedian and content creator Adebayo Abidemi, popularly known as Bae U. The interview was published on the host’s YouTube channel on Saturday.

Responding to a question about his alleged claim that the Yoruba started Nollywood rather than the Igbo, Owoh rejected the interpretation of his earlier comments.

He said, “First of all, you have given me this wrong accusation that I said, Yoruba started Nollywood. No. Yoruba started this film on…when did Nollywood come out? When we started the thing, there was no Nollywood as a name. We sat together and we’re banding, you know, ideas and all that, how the thing is going to come to fruition. And eventually, we chose Nollywood.”

While distinguishing between the two developments, the actor credited Yoruba filmmakers with making home-video productions popular in Nigeria.

He specifically mentioned veteran filmmakers Hubert Ogunde and Adebayo, whom he identified as influential figures in the development of the tradition.

He said, “So, Yoruba started the thing. They made the thing very popular home video and all that. Yes, they did. And I’ve said it several. Okay. Ogunde and Adebayo Papa. These are the people I love to watch their thing.”

Owoh also dismissed the suggestion that Ogunde was Igbo, maintaining that the veteran filmmaker was Yoruba and had gained prominence before Igbo filmmakers became widely recognised in the industry.

“Ogunde is not Igbo. I’m telling you that Yoruba started it. When Ogunde was out, I don’t think there was any Igbo man who was that popular in that,” he said.

Reinforcing the distinction he was making, Owoh stated, “The Yoruba did not start Nollywood. They started Home video.”

The clarification comes against the backdrop of renewed discussions about the contributions of different ethnic groups to the growth of Nigerian cinema.

The debate gained attention in August 2026 after late veteran actor Francis Duru argued that the Igbo built Nollywood, while the Yoruba community had become more dominant through its organisation and promotional activities.

Duru, who died in October, had attributed much of the growth of the modern home-video industry during the 1990s and early 2000s to Igbo entrepreneurs.

Owoh was previously reported to have challenged that position, pointing to the Yoruba community’s longstanding involvement in filmmaking, theatre and stage performances before the home-video boom.