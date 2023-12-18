The Yoruba Community in Bauchi State has congratulated the state governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, on his conferment of Honorary Doctor of Letters ( Honoris Causa) by the Bauchi State University, Gadau, at the maiden combined convocation ceremony of the university.

The President-General of the community, Special Apostle Segun Awofadeji, in a congratulatory message signed and made available to journalists on Monday, extolled Governor Mohammed’s contribution to the state’s socio-economic and political development and growth.

Awofadeji said the award was not only well deserved but did not come as a surprise considering the governor’s massive contribution to the education sector and his commitment to the development of the state.

He also said the award is both timely and symbolic, taking into consideration his patriotic commitment towards re-engineering and renewing the state in urban and rural areas by executing meaningful policies, programmes, and projects that impact positively on the living standards of the people of the state.

According to him, “The Governor, who had during his first tenure invested much in the construction and rehabilitation of roads both in rural and urban areas, continued with the infrastructural development of the state to ease movement and businesses both in the urban and rural areas, especially for farmers and their crops.

He also embarked on a series of meetings and consultations in pursuit of collaborations and partnerships towards the attainment of prosperity for Bauchi State.”.

While pledging the unalloyed loyalty and support of the Yoruba Community to the Governor Mohammed-led administration in the pursuit of development and growth of the state, the President-General also pointed out that “the Yorubas in Bauchi will continue to promote unity, tolerance, peaceful co-existence, harmonious relationships, and love among ourselves as well as with our host community.”.

“The Yorubas have a rich and robust culture and tradition of peaceful co-existence and harmonious relationships with one another and with other tribes, irrespective of ethno-religious, political, and socio-cultural differences. So, we will maintain this tradition always and contribute our quota positively.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…