In a remarkable display of commitment to their roots, the Yoruba American Community (YAC), a community of Yoruba people based in America, successfully executed two borehole projects in Osengere village in Egbeda Local Government and Igbo Ijaye town in Itesiwaju Local Government, Oyo State.

The commissioning of the first project, held on the 16th of December, 2023, witnessed the presence of Otunba Sola Oluwole, the Secretary of the Board of Directors of the community, he highlighted years of continuous support provided to their immediate environment in Michigan, USA.

He added that the community members supported the initiative after it was presented to them by the President of the community, Amb Temitope Omotayo.

Otunba Sola Oluwole charged the communities to make good use of the boreholes donated to them.

The Osengere community welcomed the borehole project with immense gratitude, evidenced by the significant turnout of residents who gathered to witness the landmark event.

The second project commissioning unfolded on the 26th of December, 2023, in Igbo Ijaye town. YAC representatives, Mr. Sunday Makinde and Prince Kola Akinyode graced the occasion.

Prince Akinyode expressed appreciation to the Yoruba American Community’s Board of Directors and President, Amb. Temitope Omotayo. He thanked them for entrusting them with the opportunity to execute these projects and conveyed a heartfelt prayer for the community to embark on even more significant initiatives in the future.

“These borehole projects stand as a testament to the Yoruba American Community’s dedication to uplifting and contributing to the well-being of their people in Yoruba land,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE