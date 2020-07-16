Yola residents cry out to FG over flooding in Adamawa

Residents of Yola have called for the intervention of the Federal and State Government over the perennial flooding in communities across Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

This time around, the flood submerged foodstuff and houses worth millions of naira and also destroyed businesses and other valuables.

Kisenger Bukar, a Yola resident, expressed dissatisfaction with the government attitude, however, said the Adamawa State government cannot do it alone.

He appealed to the Federal Government to come to their aid as soon as possible.

According to him, he cannot ascertain the level of destruction caused to him by the Wednesday flood, but as for the money, he has lost everything.

The Wednesday flood affected communities mostly in Yola South Local Government Area in Yola North, including Tashan Sani area, where a particular family house’s collapsed and animals were seen taken away by the flood.

Also, Yolde pate area was not left behind, as traders lost hundreds of bags of grains in the famous grain market.

The patron of the timber market, Tashan Sani, Kenneth Ogoduna, said the flood caused a lot of damage in their businesses and many have lost over millions of naira.

Kenneth Ogoduna, another resident in Jimeta area and patron of the Yola timber market, said they used to experience the yearly flood submerging their houses and means of livelihood, but this year came as a surprise and shock as it caught them unawares.

