Yobe triple road crash claims 12 lives, 12 others injured

Yobe State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that 12 people were killed in a ghastly motor accident involving 3 vehicles while 12 other passengers were injured at various degrees.

The confirmation was contained in the Road traffic report (RTC) sheet signed by SRC M Ibrahim for Potiskum Unit Command made available to our Correspondent late Sunday evening revealing that the accident occurred at about 13:17, it was reported to the FRSC at about 13:26 while the personnel arrived the scene at about 13:42.

The accident occurred at Lanze village along the ever-busy Bauchi – Potiskum highway involving a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express and 2 Opel Vectra saloon cars, all commercial vehicles.

The vehicles involved had registration number JJN67AE; MAG418ZR while names of the drivers could not be ascertained immediately during the rescue operation.

The probable cause of the accident was overspeeding and wrong overtaken by the drivers which resulted in a collision and veering off the main road into the Bush.

The 12 included 3 male adults, 6 female adults and 3 male children while the 12 dead included 09 male adults, 1 female adult,1 male child and 1 female child, the total number of people involved was 24 made up of 12 male adults, 7 female adults, 4 male children, and 1 female child.

Both the injured and the dead were evacuated to General Hospital, Potiskum for medical attention and deposits at the mortuary.

