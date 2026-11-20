Yobe State government has reaffirmed its commitment to preserve the ancient Dufuna Canoe and revive the state’s cultural sector to promote Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mallam Abdullahi Bego, made this known at a meeting in Damaturu with visiting cultural experts.

The experts included Professor Abu Solomon of University of Calabar, and Professor Benjamin Ogunfolakan of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) stressed that the government’s collaboration with the experts was part of the drive to restore the cultural heritage of the state and promote its tourism potential.

He said the collaboration would play a vital role in ongoing initiatives aimed at formulating effective preservation plans for the Dufuna Canoe, an extraordinary archaeological artifact discovered in the state.

He stated that the excavated canoe holds the distinction of being Africa’s most ancient known dugout canoe and the second-oldest globally, surpassed only by the Pesse Canoe found in the Netherlands.

In his remarks, Professor Ogunfolakan lauded the government for its commitment in preserving and promoting its cultural heritage